Whanganui sharemilker Belinda Price is a finalist in the Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year

A sharemilker, a Dairy Business of the Year recipient, and a contract milker and farm consultant have been named as this year's finalists for the Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award.

Belinda Price, a sharemilker based in Whanganui, joins Ashburton dairy farmer Rebecca Miller and Chevon Horsford, a contract milker, farm consultant and Māori farm adviser in Whangarei, in the running for the respected industry award managed by Dairy Women's Network.

Already a celebration of leadership inside and outside the farm gate, this year's award shows a strong focus on people and highlights the work of the three finalists in leading and mentoring others through their farming journeys.

Dairy Women's Network Trustee and award judge Sophie Stanley said the three finalists were recognised by the judging panel as representing a wide range of diversity in leadership within the industry, and for their commitment to supporting people as well as dairying as a whole.

"Belinda showed strong focus and determination to not only improve her own farming business through continuous learning, but to nurture and mentor others in the industry and contribute back to a wide range of industry organisations.

"Chevon's passion, purpose and vision for encouraging and supporting Māori farmers and other wāhine toa in the industry is inspiring, and Rebecca's positivity, enthusiasm and holistic approach to farming and family life shine through her nomination, which has enabled her to give back to the industry in a number of varied roles."

The finalists were selected by a judging panel comprised of Stanley, 2019 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year Trish Rankin and representatives from Fonterra, Global Women and Ballance Agri-Nutrients.

Stanley said the award and the judging process shine a light on the work these women do for the industry behind the scenes, to encourage the next generation of dairy women to follow in their footsteps.

"What excites me the most is being in the presence of incredibly hardworking, passionate and inspiring women who every day wake up to make the dairy industry a better place for their families, peers, the environment and New Zealand as a whole."

The recipient will be announced at a gala dinner in Taupō today (Thursday, April 8). Miles Hurrell, chief executive of Fonterra, will be presenting the award.