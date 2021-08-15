Whakatōhea Mussels' $37m mussel processing factory officially opened

An aerial view of Ōpōtiki Harbour. Photo / NZME

A $37 million new mussel processing facility is expected to create 230 jobs in Ōpōtiki by 2025.

Whakatōhea Mussels Ōpōtiki Ltd has expanded with a new processing facility, which officially opened on July 2, with commercial production expected to start in August.

Chief executive Peter Vitasovich said the facility was expected to create 230 jobs in Ōpōtiki by 2025. So far 42 staff have been hired with plans to recruit a further 66.

Vitasovich said the new mussel processing facility had been well received by industry leaders and the community.

"It was the foresight of elders on the Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board who recognised the opportunity in the Eastern Bay of Plenty to farm the sea.

"It's taken a while but we have steadily developed the marine farming operation. The opening of this processing factory has been a major piece of the puzzle, turning our dream into a reality."

The Provincial Growth Fund contributed $19m and Whakatōhea Mussels' shareholders also supported the project.

Vitasovich said regional funding has been a core component in accelerating business development of the aquaculture industry in the region.

"The likes of the Provincial Growth Fund has enabled good partnerships between iwi, community, industry and the Crown.

"Aquaculture presents significant opportunities for the whole region and we will continue to develop and innovate, create regular, sustainable jobs and, most importantly, build a thriving industry."

Dean Howie, regional economic development programme manager for Bay of Connections. Photo / Supplied

Dean Howie, regional economic development programme manager for Bay of Connections, said that 15 years ago the Bay had little more than a fledgling aquaculture industry but it was a mine of untapped potential.

The original Bay of Connections Regional Aquaculture Organisation established in 2010 signalled the region's commitment to developing the industry, with a focus on creating future opportunities and new jobs, he said.

"Since then, the region has grown significantly and is well on its way to becoming a world-class aquaculture centre, attracting top academic talent, established operations and numerous opportunities."

In July, more than 400 scientists, iwi, environmental stakeholders and Crown Research Institutes attended the New Zealand Marine Sciences Society conference hosted by the University of Waikato in Tauranga.

A host of new research papers and kaupapa were unveiled at the conference, including the discovery of a never-before-seen sea sponge off the coast of Tauranga that could help fight cancer.

The conference – the biggest aquaculture event the country has ever hosted - also explored the potential to create jobs and a high-value biotech industry in New Zealand, while continuing to protect our marine ecosystems from threats, including land runoff, pollutants, sea temperature rise, and ocean acidification.

"Having the capacity and reputation to draw academic expertise from around the country for conferences like this further cements Bay of Plenty as a prominent aquaculture hub," Howie said.