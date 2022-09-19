Photo / File

The West Coast Regional Council is opposing exotic "monoculture" type forestry being included in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

The large increase in carbon unit prices is driving higher rates of planting of fast-growing exotic forests.

This has caused an outcry as it is gobbling up land that could be used to farm or grow food, and is displacing options to plant in indigenous species.

The council lodged a submission in April on a Government discussion document, and the matter came up at the council's Resource Management Committee last week after staff provided a draft response to a letter from the Government seeking further views on ways to keep the ETS permanent forestry category open.

Acting planning and science manager Rachel Vaughan said there was an "ongoing concern about permanent forestry in the ETS".

"My feedback has been prepared on that basis, acknowledging areas of marginal land with forestry may be the only use (for that land)."

In particular, the council would ask for caution around the "unintended effects" of forestry, Vaughan said.

Cr Laura Coll-McLaughlin said she would not be supporting the latest submission unless a statement was removed stating the council "considers that the ETS 'door' should be kept open for some permanent exotic carbon forestry".

"Having permanent exotic forestry in New Zealand is not appropriate," she said.

Vaughan said that statement about leaving the door open for some permanent exotic forestry was more in response to "erosion control" on marginal land "where nothing else will grow".

Cr Stuart Challenger said he agreed "it may be appropriate" on marginal land.

"But I'm not keen on long-term exotic forestry," he said.

That was because it generally promoted a monoculture of just one species such as radiata, he said.

Cr Cummings said advocacy for planting marginal hill country needed to have a different approach.

"Really, all that stuff on rough hills should be put in native straight away."

Challenger noted exotic planting was attractive in some quarters "as a quick carbon sink".

Cr Debra Magner said she supported a more long-term approach.

"We need to be moving to native plantings where we want long-term forestry."