Watch: The top five E Tipu talks of 2021

Keravos founder Logan Williams speaks at E Tipu 2021. Photo / Supplied

E Tipu 2022: The Boma Agri Summit is set to catalyse the future of food and fibre in Aotearoa.

Launched in 2019, E Tipu brings together speakers and changemakers to share insights, ignite vital conversations and help shape the future of Aotearoa's primary industries.

Happening both online and in Ōtautahi Christchurch over June 21-22, the summit features two days of talks from global and local leaders in Agri.

There are also interactive workshops, expert panels and special Q&As, along with innovative exhibits and valuable cross-sector networking.

The summit tackles critical questions around how we can be more innovative, collaborative, sustainable and profitable - now and into the future.

In-person and virtual tickets are on sale at etipu.boma.global, with special rates available for farmers, not-for-profits, startups, groups, students and youth.

Powerful E Tipu 2021 talks

Paul Polman: The global imperative for purpose-driven business

In a world dealing with climate change, pandemics, and more, how can we come together to drive meaningful change?

Chair of IMAGINE and former chief executive of Unilever, Paul Polman delivered this wide-ranging, challenging and yet hopeful talk at E Tipu 2021.

IMAGINE is a social venture which mobilises business leaders to tackle climate change and global inequality.



A leading proponent that business should be a force for good, Polman has been described by the Financial Times as "a standout CEO of the past decade".

He is the honorary chair of the International Chamber of Commerce, chair of The B Team and Saïd Business School, and vice-chair of the UN Global Compact.

As chief executive of Unilever (2009-2019), Polman demonstrated that a long-term, multi-stakeholder model went hand-in-hand with excellent financial performance.



Polman was a member of the UN Secretary General's High-Level Panel which developed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

As an active SDG advocate, he continues to work with global organisations and across industries to push the 2030 development agenda.

Lindy Nelson MNZM: The importance of belonging

Lindy Nelson MNZM (founder, Agri-Women's Development Trust) spoke at E Tipu 2021: The Boma NZ Agri Summit, on how culture and belonging are vital to women's contribution to agriculture.

Nelson's mission is to amplify the connection between leadership, women, food and global sustainable goals.



She founded the Agri-Women's Development Trust (AWDT) in 2010 and, as executive director, led the strategic and operational management of the trust and its activities, growing AWDT into an internationally recognised organisation.



In 2020, Nelson launched the Amplifying Us podcast to increase women's voices and initiatives on food, food production, food security and the challenges of leading through climate change. She also supports the need for a national food strategy.



Nelson was named a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) in 2016 for her service to agriculture and women.

Geoff Ross: NZ as the world's climate-positive farm?

Serial entrepreneur and brand maverick Geoff Ross is the founder 42BELOW Vodka and director of Lake Hawea Station.

Ross's ability to grow and champion New Zealand brands using strategy, simplified systems and capital have led to him regularly featuring on The Deloitte Fast 50 and receiving an honorary Doctorate in Commerce from Lincoln University in 2018.

Ross took the stage at E Tipu 2021: The Boma NZ Agri Summit to discuss how climate change was the most crucial tailwind to date for successful brands and the importance of New Zealand realising its huge competitive advantage in it.



"What about if instead of defending the problem we attack the opportunity? And the opportunity is for New Zealand to be the world's climate positive farm," he said.



Most recently, Ross has set about the restoration and conservation of land on his Otago high-country farm, Lake Hawea Station.

His vision is to lead New Zealand farming into a carbon positive, biodiversity-rich and profitable future - while creating an ecosystem that works in reciprocity with nature.

Nicole Masters: A powerful path to superhero soil

Nicole Masters is the founder and director of Integrity Soils, a company specialising in regenerative agriculture.

She's also an independent agroecologist, systems thinker, educator and published author.

At E Tipu 2021: The Boma NZ Agri Summit, Masters spoke on addressing soil health by first asking the questions around it.



"The challenge of our generation is what is it we see? How do we build ecosystems that function? How do we build soils that can hold on to water, can hold on to nutrients and don't rely on someone pouring stuff on?" she said.

Masters has travelled across New Zealand, Australia and North America to help farmers and producers use regenerative agriculture practices to improve nutrient density and decrease their environmental impact while increasing profit margins.

Masters has a formal background in ecology, soil science and organisational learning. She has provided agricultural consulting and extension services for nearly 20 years and is recognised as a knowledgeable and dynamic speaker on the topic of soil health.

Logan Williams: Wool as plastic and moving from volume to value

Keravos founder Logan Williams (Ngāi Tahu) is an internationally acclaimed serial inventor, entrepreneur and scientist based in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Williams has a bachelor's degree in Science with First Class Honours and is currently a doctoral candidate at the University of Canterbury. He was also named in Forbes' 30 under 30 in 2020.

At E Tipu 2021: The Boma NZ Agri Summit, Williams reimagined New Zealand's wool business with cutting edge technology, using wool as a replacement for plastic pellets.

Williams recently joined The New Zealand Merino Company as director of technology and innovation, to create Keravos - a new product made by combining coarse wool with polylactic acid (PLA) from cornstarch.

Keravos pellets are not only biodegradable but also lighter and cheaper than the traditional plastic pellets used to manufacture consumer products.



"Raw plastic is delivered in pellets, which get put into an injection moulding machine, which spits out whatever product you're trying to make," Williams said.

"So, what if I could make pellets that work in those same machines, to create those same products, with the same kind of materials characteristics - except, instead of plastic - the pellets are made of wool? That's exactly what we've done."