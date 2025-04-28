At 80 years old, Tony Thompson shows no sign of slowing down.
With five decades of breeding behind him, Thompson’s passion for cattle, particularly the Simmental breed, remains as strong as ever.
On a warm autumn afternoon in Central Hawke’s Bay, I made my way to Farm Road in Waipukurau to meet Thompson, one of Aotearoa’s oldest and most energetic stud breeders, and found more to the man than meets the eye, including a love of fine china.
Starting out as a young farmer, he pivoted into veterinary medicine, becoming the first graduate of Massey University’s veterinary school.
His education, partly funded through shearing, eventually took him to Cambridge, England, where he specialised in embryology and became an expert in embryo transfer, a skill that would prove transformational for his future in farming.
In the late 1960s, a visit to Switzerland’s Simmental Valley with his wife, Glennis Thompson, marked a turning point.