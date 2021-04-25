Waimakariri Biodiversity Working Group looking for trustees

Volunteers plant trees at Silverstream Reserve near Clarkville. Photo / Supplied

The Waimakariri Water Zone Committee Biodiversity Working Group is seeking trustees for an independent community-based Biodiversity Trust.

The Waimakariri Biodiversity Trust will work collaboratively to improve the local environment.

The Biodiversity Working Group said it was looking for people from a variety of age groups and backgrounds.

This way the Trust would reflect the diverse range of people living in Waimakariri who were interested in the protection, restoration, and development of native biodiversity.

"We're aiming for a collaborative approach and want to create a cohesive Waimakariri Biodiversity Trust where everyone works together to restore and enhance biodiversity so that we can protect and develop our local sustainable indigenous ecosystems," working group member Dr Judith Roper-Lindsay said.

It was an inclusive approach which brought together different ways of looking at Waimakariri's biodiversity, including Mātauranga Māori, Roper-Lindsay said.

"I am really keen to see younger people getting involved, along with people who are living in our towns, lifestyle blocks and farms so that we can really reflect who we are as a community and learn from each other."

The Trust would take a district-wide approach to indigenous biodiversity protection and restoration, with a strong focus on practical actions which would achieve measurable outcomes, Roper-Lindsay said.

"We know there are many people in Waimakariri who want to enhance biodiversity areas in their backyard or in the wider community, but it is difficult to get clear advice on what to plant."

"So we will help locals prepare planting plans and provide guidance on weed and pest management, along with the monitoring and maintenance of these areas."

The Trust aimed to employ a coordinator who would help landowners to restore areas of indigenous biodiversity on public and private land.

The coordinator would help source plants, organise fencing and planting, and provide access to specialists with expert skills in environmental fields.

Another important aspect of the group's planned work was facilitating waterway and riparian enhancement projects, especially those located along the plains and coast.

Funding would be sought from a range of sources including local and national government.

Working in tandem with other organisations with similar aims while engaging with schools and community groups was key to ensuring the success of the Trust, Roper-Lindsay said.

"Raising awareness of the importance of protecting Waimakariri's biodiversity is vital. We want to work together with other groups and organisations to provide the best outcome for the future of our natural ecosystems."

- Anyone interested in applying to become a trustee of the Waimakariri Biodiversity Trust, can email Judith Roper-Lindsay at judith@roperlindsay.com to receive an application pack or to find out more information.