This treasured heirloom shows a fascinating insight into pre-World War I farming life in New Zealand.
They moved to Papakura and Neil’s father, Alan Fitzgerald, took over the farm in the late 1930s. Neil was born there in 1950.
“My father ran a 50 to 100-cow dairy shed at Drury in 1951,” Neil said.
“He was a bit of a wheeler and dealer and bought and sold earthwork machinery.”
The family moved to Springdale in 1953 and Alan established an earthworks business but employed drivers to carry out the work.
Only child Neil loved heavy machinery and often drove for his father but became involved in the farm to keep it in the family.
Third-generation Fitzgeralds
Neil married Jennifer in 1971.
“I was brought up on a Wardville dairy farm, but I had a job in town and used to help mum with the chores associated with a big, busy household of seven kids, mum and dad, our farm worker and a lodger,” Jennifer said.
Jennifer was petrified of cows and had to overcome that when the couple went 50/50 sharemilking for Neil’s parents.
Their herd was sold in 1978 and Neil returned to contracting.
The couple lived in the Aka Aka area where Neil rebuilt stopbanks with his dragline, before moving to live in Puni on a 20-acre block while their children were young, and Jennifer worked as a secretary at the local school.
For 12 and a half years (five full-time), Neil carried out earthworks for the development of Great Mercury Island, 20 miles off the Whitianga coast, coming home once every three weeks.
“During this time we bought a run-down farm in Waerenga and completely redeveloped it,” he said.
Its sale five years later alongside the Puni property enabled the 1995 purchase of their current 137-hectare dairy farm in Mangatangi.
Jennifer oversaw the 100-year-old homestead renovations before moving the family in 2000.
She managed the staff on the dairy farm, reared calves, and milked occasionally.