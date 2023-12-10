Waikato DairyNZ Farmwatch for week ending December 8

Photo / DairyNZ

With Christmas just around the corner, there may be times when your property is unmanned, and local criminals could be perusing the back roads looking for an opportunity to take what isn’t theirs.

According to FMG, there are 11,000 farm contents claims in New Zealand each year for stolen items, and a significant number of these claims occur over the summer.

Here are some tips for heading away over the break:

Don’t announce travel plans in public, on social media, or through answer machines

Have a neighbour keep an eye on the place, or make it look like someone is home by doing tasks such as clearing the mailbox

Invest in high-quality locks, alarm systems, and security cameras, and display signs showing the security you have in action

Don’t leave keys in quad bikes or tractors

While out and about, keep valuables in your vehicle out of sight, or remove them altogether

Lock your sheds, especially if they contain the most stolen items: chainsaws, tools, fuel, and firearms

Keep a register of your assets, a photo file on your phone is an easy start.

