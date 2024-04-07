Waikato DairyNZ Farmwatch: Drying off cows

Cows producing over 10L/day take longer to shut down. Photo / Christine Cornege

COMMENT

By DairyNZ

When drying cows off the aim is to shut down milk secretion and seal the teat canal as quickly as possible, this normally takes about two weeks.

For cows producing under 10L/day reduce their intakes to maintenance levels after the last milking for a week.

Cows producing over 10L/day take longer to shut down.

Reduce their intake by 30-50 per cent for the last week prior to dry off.

Reduce the protein concentration in the diet and remove any concentrate or PKE.

Maize silage, hay, or low ME silage are good feed options for drying off.

Restricting dry matter intake is more effective than OAD milking for drying off, never use skip-a-day milking.

Always maintain water access.

When giving dry cow therapy or teat seal take time to do the job properly, allow 20 cows/hr/person.

DairyNZ Farmwatch for week ending April 5.

Ensure staff are fully trained.

Make sure the cows are well marked, use a different colour for each person.

Use one whole DCT tube per quarter and do not use in dry or blind quarters.

For more detail visit www.dairynz.co.nz/animal/cow-health/mastitis/drying-off/