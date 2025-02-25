Waikato dairy farmer Guy Kalma (left) and sharemilker Arun Badesra. Photo / Steve Edwards
A Waikato farmer who has long had overseas workers in his staff mix is cautiously optimistic about changes to migrant visa rules.
“It’s not a game-changer, but is going in the right direction,” says Guy Kalma, who runs 580 cows at Ngarua.
The Government recently announced moves to remove the median wage threshold, reduce experience requirements to two years and introduce new seasonal visa pathways to support employers to fill skill gaps.
The changes will be implemented in four different stages this year.
Immigration NZ is also re-designing the “job check” step of the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) process.
“The sad fact is that the industry needs motivated people from other countries to fill the staffing shortage on farms here.
Saudi experience
Kalma’s experience with overseas farm workers goes back to 1997-1999 when he was one of 2000 people employed on a 28,000-cow farm in Saudi Arabia.
On his return to the family farm in New Zealand, he advertised for staff but got only two replies, neither with the skills required.
After being assisted by family and a staff agency for a year, Kalma organised work visas for three former staff members in Saudi, two from Nepal and one from Pakistan.
He says the process initially went smoothly, but renewals were more of a challenge.
“Every year the rules changed. There was always a new hoop to jump through. A simple process got harder and harder.
“Then, every five years or so, when it was politically expedient and the outcry from the agriculture sector go too strident, the rules would be relaxed and the process simplified before the conditions resumed getting tougher.
“While continual work visa applications were difficult, workers’ family visas and residency applications were more onerous again.”
After personal dealings with Immigration NZ became too time-consuming, he turned to a specialist immigration lawyer.
Kalma’s current sharemilker, Arun Badesra, initially came from India on a visitor’s visa to pursue his studies in commerce.