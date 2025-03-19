This resulted in changes to aspects of his role relating to spring pasture management and supplements while also identifying a soil problem solved via a fertiliser plan, resulting in increased pasture growth.
Macdonald also pursued a greater use of technology on the farm, using Datamars smart collars to monitor heat and health events, which helped him achieve better mating performance and conception rates.
Hands-on
Growing up on the family farm, he was hands-on from the outset.
Plans to start farming were initially halted after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma while still at secondary school.
Macdonald said the blood cancer in his chest and neck required a stem cell transplant and radiation treatment, leaving him with significant fatigue and needing recovery time.
Despite these setbacks, he went on to complete a Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree at Massey University, majoring in agriculture, supported by a three-year DairyNZ scholarship.
“I figured that the degree provided a safety net in case I couldn’t continue with farming,” he said.
After finishing his degree, he regained the strength and energy for farm work.
He spent two seasons at DairyNZ’s Scott Farm, near Hamilton, before returning to manage the family farm owned by his parents, David and Jenny Macdonald.
“I liaise with Dad over all the decisions such as pasture, breeding, feeding and other day-to-day activities,” he said.
He was also questioned about any environmental and technological innovations on the farm.
Merit awards
While claiming the Waikato Dairy Manager of the Year title, Macdonald also took home the DeLaval Livestock Management Award, the Trinity Lands Environmental Sustainability Award, and the Cow Manager, Personal Planning and Financial Management Award.
Judges praised his attention to detail and comprehensive approach to farm management.
Comments included:
Livestock: “The extensive reporting documentation you provided for your herd clearly demonstrated superior management practices.”
People and personal: “You clearly have well thought-out goals for your future. This was an impressive presentation of clearly defined strengths and opportunities and budgets to support your goals and future aspirations.”