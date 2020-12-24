Vineyard pickers: Kiwi doing vineyard work in Central Otago

Marlborough has plenty going for it, including the vineyards, of course. Photo / MarlboroughNZ

So how hard is it to work on pre-harvest in a vineyard?

With many workers needed as the regular vineyard backpacker workforce dries up, Kiwis are being pleaded to work in the fields "for the country". So I pulled on my replica All Black jersey and set off to be a true patriot.

Vineyards and orchards along with the media are encouraging people to sign up and ensure the fruit is not left to rot - quite a powerful message.

Central Otago is my focus, complete with new tent, old sleeping bag and a willing heart. The campsite manager helps me with heads up about local jobs. And my Facebook application is on its way.

In an effort to drive my application, I drop off a hard copy of my one page CV to the vineyard office. Twenty minutes later a brief phone interview includes - "Don, you have previous vineyard work? are you okay working on hills? yes, we pay minimum hourly rate, can you start tomorrow?"



So a reasonably fit, mobile, greying but focused Kiwi begins his vineyard pre-harvest career.

After the obligatory Health and Safety induction complete with "block up any rabbit holes" and a new pair of gloves, it's shoot thinning training.

The outline of shoot thinning is to remove any unproductive water shoots and allow max growth/yield. Firstly identify new growth and ensure at least two growths with no "doubles" and remove any shoots from old wood.

After an hour that included some "bald" efforts and some "bushy" efforts my shoot thinning expertise improves.

The next five days remind my back to get into shape, thankfully reverse stretching and bends ease the agony. The first week is the hardest, after that it gets easier.

Fellow workers from Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, France, Argentina, Switzerland, USA, England and Scotland make up an interesting mix.

After an initial getting-to-know-you chat, the youngies return to their world, headphones et al. I must admit I felt "too senior" but got my head down and worked.

My first day included lots of wristwatch watching, every two minutes almost. So my cunning plan was to remove watch and just work, someone is bound to call out "stop we're havin' a break".

As we gathered at end of first day, Aaron the tractor driver from Cromwell jovially asked me "are you comin' back tomorrow?" - an assertive yes from true blue Don.

Well my vertebrae is getting into shape so now to test it even more with the next task - the dreaded "bud rubbing". This time the task is to remove all unproductive growth including buds from the vine stem. There's even more bending as you remove all growths and rub the stem to remove potential buds, so stronger gloves are needed.

Bud rubbing happens in the first two and half hours of the day before the day heats up. We shared the bud rubbing rows on the appropriately named "ski slope".

Skill number three is wire lifting which involves moving vine wires to ensure all growths arose tucked in and supported. Not so demanding, just repetitious and more walking.



There is no dilly dallying in this job; get off van, put lunch in fridge, smear on sunscreen, get water bottle, get work instructions and into it.

Noticeably the UK workers are the most "unionised" with frequent conflicts, "I need to get my coffee", " we should've stopped five minutes ago" and "it's break time I don't want to finish this row".

The morning shift is time for workers to hands-free phone home with loud and animated French, Latvian and Argentinan conversations echoing among the pinot noir and chardonnay.

Bruno the vineyard dog adds a little welcome diversion from the hum drum as he brings a stick to you for a wrestle. You just need to be careful of his lightning fast chomping and yes, he sunk his canines into my right hand.

So that is a brief outline of life as a vineyard pre-harvest worker. Eighty per cent of success is turning up - a fun time.