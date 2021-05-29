Veterinary Council signs international agreement to help boost vets' wellbeing

Photo / File

The Veterinary Council of New Zealand says it has signed an international agreement that aims to lift the mental health and wellbeing of vets worldwide.

The Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) is designed to improve the mental health and wellbeing of veterinary professionals including nurses, surgeons, practice managers and students.

It was funded and run by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) in the UK in collaboration with the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

When signing the statement, organisations made a commitment to its intent of protecting and supporting the mental health and wellbeing of veterinary professionals, and preventing poor mental health through research, policy and advocacy work.

Veterinary Council of New Zealand's chief executive and Registrar Iain McLachlan said signing the statement was one of a number of ways the regulatory authority was working to prioritise veterinary wellbeing in Aotearoa.

"There are many people around the world who are doing great things to improve mental health and wellbeing, and VCNZ wants to work with them.

"This will give us a platform to share what we are doing in the wellbeing space, collaborate with global experts, and access international research, which will enhance our own strategy for veterinarians in New Zealand," he said.

This year, the council also collaborated with local organisations in the veterinary sector to initiate the development of a wellbeing framework for New Zealand's veterinary professionals.

Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons chief executive Lizzie Lockett said the impact of Covid-19 showed how the veterinary community was global.

"It's important that regulators and associations around the world commit to working together to support our veterinary communities by sharing best practice and resources, and being a strong and united voice on the importance of a safe and supportive culture."