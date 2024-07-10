By Sally Murphy of RNZ
The deer industry is doing a big push to get more Americans eating New Zealand venison.
North America is already the biggest market for New Zealand’s venison but most of it is consumed in restaurants - the goal is to get more people cooking it at home.
Deer Industry New Zealand, five major venison exporters and the Ministry for Primary Industries are contributing to the $4.9 million project dubbed the North American Retail Accelerator project.
Deer Industry interim chief executive Rhys Griffiths said they would drive growth by working on a marketing push and attending trade shows “to promote the versatility and great taste” of New Zealand’s venison.