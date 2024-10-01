A Biosecurity New Zealand research project has found that Kiwi beekeepers tend to work alone. Photo / David Haxton

A new research project has given beekeepers a platform for sharing their expertise to improve the health of the nation’s beehives.

Although the varroa mite has been in New Zealand for 24 years, the destructive parasite continues to kill beehives and is the main reason colonies die in winter.

“Project Varroa”, an operational research project by Biosecurity New Zealand, got some of the country’s best beekeepers together to discuss ways to tackle this relentless parasite.

“The beekeepers already had many of the answers, our study has just given them a voice to connect and share those answers with each other,” principal scientist Dr Richard Hall said.

The research project involved beekeepers from a wide range of contexts – including large and medium-scale commercial beekeepers, as well as hobbyists.