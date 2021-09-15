Up to 100mm of rain on the way for Hawke's Bay, but not quite like the flood

Water everywhere in the Napier flood 10 months ago. Heavy rain is forecast in Hawke's Bay this week, but nowhere near the levels of the downpours of November 9, 2020. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay remains on track for some of its heaviest rain since last November's flood, with forecasts of up to 100 millimetres in some areas over the next two days.

On what was a sunny Wednesday afternoon in Napier and Hastings, the forecast was reaffirmed by Wellington-based national weather agency MetService, which continued with a "heavy rain watch" notice in place for Hawke's Bay, saying rainfall could reach "warning" levels.

The watch, first issued before midday on Tuesday, was based on levels of up to 100mm in the 24 hours from 9am Thursday, or 50mm within six hours.

Meteorologist Tom Adams said the heaviest was expected in the mountain ranges, and added: "It'll be bad for the rest of the week."

It was expected to clear in the weekend, with some rain still early on Sunday with a fine day for the end of the weekend.

Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay provincial president Jim Galloway said most on the land will be looking for rain, with stock water in dams low and not a good sign ahead of the summer.

He had heard of some water deliveries already taking place and the situation was comparing with September and October last year, a season in which many were "saved a bit" by the deluges which brought record-breaking rainfalls of over 200mm to Napier on November 9.