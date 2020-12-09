Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

Tokotoko Solutions: How young Northlanders are being trained to fill gaps in horticulture

5 minutes to read

A kumara planting crew get some practical experience while being trained via the Tokotoko Solutions employment programme. Photo / Supplied

Northern Advocate (Whangarei)
By: Donna Russell

"It's a long way from the couch to being able to hold down a fulltime job." That is a reminder to rural employers from Isopu Samu, director of Tokotoko Solutions.

His organisation has a contract

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.