The woman behind the Taranaki Blanket, Alison Ross, of Hāwera.
When we think of Taranaki, we think of a large mountain, dairy cows and boxthorn hedges, but if Alison Ross from Hāwera had her way, it would be known for the Taranaki Blanket.
With sheep farming, woolshed work and hand weaving all part of Ross’ background, she has decided to start a new venture, weaving blankets with Taranaki-grown wool to highlight the benefits and practicality of this wonderful fibre.
It is a simple, full blanket that will hold its loft and warmth for decades and could end up being a family heirloom that is passed down the generations.
It is similar to one of those blankets you probably had on your bed as a child, and which got used for picnics or as a cosy throwover for having a sleep on the front porch.
Ross’ desire to celebrate strong wool, despite its low market value at present, sparked her idea, the Taranaki Blanket.
More recently, in various parts of the UK, Ross learned to weave and studied the textile industry and its history.
Now back in Taranaki, she has set up a hand-weaving studio in Eltham and has been busy making blanket prototypes.
Eltham is becoming quite a shopping destination for the creative, retro and quirky.
Ross said residents and businesses had been exceedingly kind and helpful since she settled into the town.
She was aware producing a blanket on an industrial loom was a whole different ball game from the hand weaving she had been doing, so wasgrateful to the many advisers and helpers who assisted her in this journey.
The blanket uses mainly hogget wool, which is younger and finer than mature ewes’ wool.
The Romney is a hard-footed breed that does well in the wet and is historically the mainstay of the Taranaki flock.
Thoroughly skirting off the short inferior edges at shearing time maximises the softness of this strong-wool breed.
The first two bales of wool are now scoured and spun and will soon be woven and finished into blanket cloth.
Ross will then cut and sew this into single blankets.