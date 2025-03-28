She has been sourcing the wool from several East Taranaki farmers.

After months of crunching numbers and playing around with various ideas, she decided to jump in, boots and all, and give the idea a go.

“It feels magic, the way doors have swung open with offers of help,” she said.

More recently, in various parts of the UK, Ross learned to weave and studied the textile industry and its history.

Now back in Taranaki, she has set up a hand-weaving studio in Eltham and has been busy making blanket prototypes.

Eltham is becoming quite a shopping destination for the creative, retro and quirky.

Ross said residents and businesses had been exceedingly kind and helpful since she settled into the town.

She was aware producing a blanket on an industrial loom was a whole different ball game from the hand weaving she had been doing, so wasgrateful to the many advisers and helpers who assisted her in this journey.

A Taranaki Blanket label on one of Alison Ross' creations.

The blanket uses mainly hogget wool, which is younger and finer than mature ewes’ wool.

The Romney is a hard-footed breed that does well in the wet and is historically the mainstay of the Taranaki flock.

Thoroughly skirting off the short inferior edges at shearing time maximises the softness of this strong-wool breed.

The first two bales of wool are now scoured and spun and will soon be woven and finished into blanket cloth.

Ross will then cut and sew this into single blankets.

She has been scouring the country looking for an old industrial loom.

An early tappet loom is what she is hoping to track down, but finding one that at least uses shuttles is the main priority.

There is a limited opportunity to pre-order a blanket, accessed through The Taranaki Blanket Facebook page.