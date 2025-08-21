Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The need to support Land Search and Rescue New Zealand is growing – Kem Ormond

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
3 mins to read

Land Search and Rescue Whanganui is fundraising this month. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Land Search and Rescue Whanganui is fundraising this month. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Kem Ormond
Opinion by Kem Ormond
Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country.
Learn more

While many imagine dramatic helicopter rescues or rugged bush searches, recent years have shown that one in four police-led land search and rescue responses involve people living with dementia, neurodivergence or disability, and operations can often be in urban environments.

“Our members come from all walks of life,” Veen Geens,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save