When you’re working alone in rough or unfamiliar terrain, you need to be doubly careful, as you’re often managing both machinery and animals.

It is reassuring to know we have an organisation of highly trained volunteers, ready to brave the elements and sometimes risking their own safety to save lives.

Whether you’re a farmer, forester, tramper or just someone who enjoys the outdoors, learning basic survival skills is essential.

It could save your life or the life of a worker.

Land Search and Rescue New Zealand (LSRNZ) is committed to promoting outdoor safety.

Hands-on training, delivered by experienced instructors, equips individuals and organisations with the knowledge and practical skills needed to stay safe in the backcountry and handle unexpected challenges with confidence.

A proud history of service

New Zealand Land Search and Rescue’s roots stretch back to the 1930s after two major searches in the Tararua Ranges.

Searchers initially worked alongside local groups and police-appointed advisers, funded through government grants channelled via the Police.

In 1994, Land Search and Rescue New Zealand was established, and today, more than 3300 trained volunteers make up 64 local groups covering every corner of New Zealand.

Operations are co-ordinated through New Zealand Police and the Rescue Coordination Centre to ensure help is ready whenever and wherever it’s needed most.

The heart and commitment of volunteers

Being a Land Search and Rescue volunteer isn’t always easy.

It can be physically demanding and mentally challenging.

But every volunteer will tell you it’s deeply rewarding – it’s about being part of your community, making a real difference and joining a special team of like-minded people.

Many volunteers personally fund their life-saving equipment and donate countless hours.

On average, a volunteer spends $4070 on equipment, with LSRNZ LandSar contributing only $750, meaning volunteers cover the remaining $3320 themselves.

Support local: New Zealand Mountain Film Festival

This month, Land Search and Rescue Whanganui will host the New Zealand Mountain Film Festival 2025 as a fundraiser for its local group.

The festival will screen a series of short, inspiring outdoor films over two Thursday evenings: tonight and on August 28.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and we are really hoping to fill the 200-odd seats,” Geens said.

“Come and enjoy the films, grab a cuppa if you get there early, and show your support for those who risk everything to keep us safe, plus, there are also spot prizes to be won.”

Find out more at LandSAR Whanganui Facebook