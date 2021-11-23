The Mother of all Protests: Farmers descend on Te Awamutu calling for a rewrite of unworkable regulations

Traffic was congested in Tawhiao St on Sunday as the protesters made their way around town. Photos / Caitlan Johnston

Traffic was congested in Tawhiao St on Sunday as the protesters made their way around town. Photos / Caitlan Johnston

Protesters from as far as Te Kuiti descended on Te Awamutu in their tractors, utes, 4WDs and other vehicles on Sunday – part of the nationwide Groundswell Mother of All Protests.

They all spilled into the old Bunnings carpark and Selwyn Park before taking to the streets. For at least 30 minutes traffic was congested on the Cambridge Rd roundabout and in Tawhiao and Alexandra Sts.

Messages for the Government were displayed on signs, flags were waved and there was a lot of tooting of horns.

"A lot of people want the opportunity to come together and tell the Government that they've had enough," says local Groundswell co-ordinator Lee Smith.

"There are a lot of people out there feeling like they aren't actually being heard."

Many in the rural sector have "had enough" of the regulations.

Like Lee, co-ordinators nationwide were careful to ensure the rural sector's message was not hijacked as anti-vaccination protesters attempted to piggyback off the group's efforts on the day.

"Groundswell are staying in their own lane, which has got to do with the rural sector, but obviously they understand that other people are unhappy at the Government too, seems to be a thing at the moment ," says Lee.

The group is seeking a halt to, and rewrite of, "unworkable regulations" relating to freshwater, indigenous biodiversity, climate change and the Crown Pastoral Land Reform bill.

Lee says the regulations are being made by people who have little understanding of what it is actually like at a grassroots level, to work on the land.

"Sometimes, a pen pusher in Parliament really does not understand or identify with the community they are writing legislation for," says Lee.

Related articles Ute tax a step too far for NZ workforce 14 Jun, 2021 08:00 PM Quick Read

Honikiwi farmer Andre deHaan wasn't going to miss Sunday's protest given the concerns he has of the current situation the rural sector is facing.

Honikiwi farmer Andre deHaan, who attended Sunday's protest, also shared this concern.

"They're very tunnel vision, they've got no experience ... they don't take into account the circumstances that they're actually advising in," says Andre.

In a statement on Newstalk ZB, the Groundswell organisation said Covid-19 had been tough enough on both rural and urban, with unworkable regulations adding to people's worries and frustrations.

"We, the people of New Zealand, want an end to these regulations until genuine consultation takes place that treats all New Zealand citizens in a fair and equal manner resolving in acceptable resolutions for all.

"If the Government is not forthcoming in addressing these issues, I call on all New Zealanders to join our protest in Wellington in February next year. We say enough is enough and ask all participants to disperse and go home in a peaceful manner," the statement says.