The Women’s Division of Federated Farmers chipped in with £20 for stage curtains which remain in the building to this day.
Financial donations also flooded in, with every household in the district canvassed.
The hall was built in just a year and officially opened by Waikato MP Geoff Sim on November 2, 1955.
The Matamata County Mail reported that all the residents – young and old – were there, all with a keen note of excitement and a feeling of having shown the world what good fellowship, determination, generosity and hard work can do.
Sim said in the article that the hall was a magnificent example of the versatility of the workers and the unity of spirit in the district.
Williams was 13 at the time of the opening, which concluded with a community dance.
She said the hall became the centre of activities in Hunga Hunga, hosting Women’s Division of Federated Farmers meetings, indoor bowls, table tennis, Sunday School and a monthly church service, plus regular functions including school concerts, 21sts, welcome-ins, farewells and an annual cabaret.
Williams was involved with the Women’s Division of Federated Farmers and table tennis club, while her late husband Brian served on the hall society which oversaw the running of the community facility.
Loved and cared for
The hall ran in tandem with nearby Hunga Hunga Primary School, which served the small rural district from 1923 to 1984.
The school and district jubilee church service of 1973 was held in Hunga Hunga Hall.