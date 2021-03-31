The Country's Country to Christmas is back for 2022. Photo / File

It’s back!

The Country’s Countdown to Christmas kicks off for its fourth year, spreading a bit of holiday joy to New Zealand’s rural community.

This year we’ve got $10,000 worth of prizes over nine days of festive giving.

Details

The competition starts Monday, December 12, 2022 at 06:00 and ends Wednesday, December 22, 2022 at 23:59.

Winners will be announced on Facebook and during The Country radio show the day after the post.

The client will contact the winner to arrange prize redemption.

Who is taking part and what could I win?

Chris Jolly Outdoors

Chris Jolly Outdoors kicks off The Country's Countdown to Christmas 2022. Photo / Supplied

Simon and the team at Chris Jolly Outdoors have thrown out a half-day fishing and cruise package on Lake Taupō for four people, worth $2600 for one lucky winner!

It’s the perfect way to get your team off-farm for some much-needed R & R this summer.

Prize:

Four-hour private launch charter, sumptuous luncheon, New Zealand wines and beverages, trout fishing and licenses, view of the Māori Rock Carvings, clay target shooting (conditions apply).

Experience Taupō's renowned trout fishing, or just relax and enjoy the scenery.

Find out more about Chris Jolly Outdoors on their Facebook page and website.

Agritrade

Agritrade has a 5-litre Vetmed drench and summer refreshment pack to giveaway. Photo / Supplied

Vetmed was founded in 2011, out of a shared passion for helping New Zealand farms to thrive. Made in New Zealand, Triplemax Oral is a low-dose triple combination drench used for the treatment and control of internal parasites, including in cattle over 100 kg and sheep over 20 kg.

We have a 5-litre bottle of Vetmed Triplemax Oral drench and the ultimate summer refreshment pack to give away, valued at $1100!

Prize:

A Sheffield 1.7- litre Ice Maker (RRP $256) and 55- litre Icy-Tek Chilly bin (RRP $299), plus a Crate of New Zealand-made Aroha Drinks (RRP $75).

Find out more about Agritrade here.

Volkswagen

Celebrate in style with Volkswagen's Summer Combi Merch pack. Photo / Supplied

The Volkswagen team have a fabulous prize package so you can celebrate summer in style!

Valued at $1000, this pack includes genuine Kombi Merch from Volkswagen’s heritage collection; including two camping chairs, a sun umbrella, a picnic blanket, a beach bowel, a beach bag, a drink bottle and a cooler pack.

Summer at the beach never looked so good.

Find out more about Vokswagen on their Facebook page and website.

West Ridge

You could win a $1000 voucher from West Ridge NZ. Photo / Supplied

West Ridge NZ is a traditional sheep farm in the heart of the historic town Lawrence, located in South Otago.

The West Ridge team had the desire to create a premium wool garment consumers could trust was 100 per cent made in New Zealand and 100 per cent manufactured with New Zealand wool. Their awesome jerseys are perfect for everyday work and urban wear.

Prize:

A $1000 West Ridge NZ voucher to spend on your choice of beautiful 100 per cent NZ Wool jumpers.

Find out more about West Ridge NZ on their Facebook page and website.

Silver Fern Farms

Silver Fern Farms is giving away a mega meat hamper worth $1000. Photo / Supplied

Silver Fern Farms is offering a great opportunity to demonstrate the finest of New Zealand’s primary produce with a delicious red meat giveaway for the ultimate summer BBQ!

Prize:

Thanks to Silver Fern Farms we have a mega meat hamper - $1000 worth of delicious cuts of their finest red meat to give away.

Get your friends and family around and entertain them with premium cuts of meat such as French racks, venison tenderloin, short ribs, and the Silver Fern Farms Honest Burger range.

Find out more about Silver Fern Farms on their Facebook page and website.

Lammermoor Distillery

Lammermoor Distillery has a $1200 mega prize pack to give away. Photo / Supplied

Lammermoor Whisky & Gin Distillery are proudly family-owned. A unique farm distillery handcrafting New Zealand whisky and gin from paddock to bottle, from grain to glass. They’re one of few distilleries to grow their own grain, malt, mash, ferment, distil and mature on site.

Prize:

Thanks to the amazing team at Lammermoor Distillery, we have a $1200 mega prize pack to give away, including a stunning decanter, matching glasses and a bottle of Lammermoor’s finest - so this one’s strictly just for the over 18′s.

Find out more about Lammermoor Distillery on their Facebook page and website.

PTS Logistics

You could win a $1000 transport voucher and goody pack with PTS Logistics. Photo / Supplied

PTS Logistics moves vehicles around New Zealand using their extensive and well-established network across the country – so wherever you need to get your vehicle, tractor or large machinery moved to, they’ve got it covered.

Prize:

The fabulous team at PTS Logistics are giving away a $1000 transport voucher and a goody bag.

Find out more about PTS Logistics on their Facebook page and website.

RD Petroleum

RD Petroleum has a $500 fuel voucher and some cool merch to give away. Photo / Supplied

RD Petroleum markets and distributes bulk fuel lubricant and petroleum products to the commercial, rural and residential sectors, operating tankers 24/7, with a large modern fleet and highly experienced staff. Bulk fuel delivery you can depend on.

Prize:

RD Petroleum has a $500 fuel voucher and some cool merchandise to give away, valued at $1000 all up!

Find out more about RD Petroleum on their Facebook page and website.

Rabobank

Rabobank has $1000 to give away to the charity of your choice. Photo / Supplied

Rabobank is focused squarely on supporting New Zealand’s farmers and growers to produce great food – and to do it in a way that’s sustainable. At Rabobank, it’s what they call Growing a Better New Zealand Together.

Prize:

It’s the season of giving so Rabobank has $1000 to donate to the charity of your choice

Find out more about Rabobank on their Facebook page and website.