The Country - Young Farmer edition

Runner up Joseph Watts (left), Young Farmer of the Year Jake Jarman and Calvin Ball (third place). Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum caught up with the 2021 FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final winner - Jake Jarman.

On with the show:

Jake Jarman:

We yarned to the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final winner - a 24-year-old banker with a dairy farming background. He pipped second-time finalists Joseph Watts and Calvin Ball for the Cloak of Knowledge.

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri said the company's plan to counter unauthorised growing in China of the best-seller Gold3 kiwifruit had failed to win over the number of growers needed to action it. The proposal for a commercial growing and sales trial with Chinese growers required 75 per cent grower support - it got 70.5 per cent.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on the big chill.

Megan Hands:

In the absence of her co-panellist Kieran McAnulty, a leading rural advocate called for the Young Farmer Grand Final to be broadcast live on national television.

James Van Bohemen:

We talked to a Taupō farm manager who took out the 2021 Rabobank Management Project Award, a business management prize for up-and-coming farmers. He runs Rangitaiki Station, the largest farm within the Pāmu Farms' portfolio.

