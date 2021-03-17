The Country - Winter grazing edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Minister for the Environment David Parker to talk about the decision to defer intensive winter grazing regulations for a year.
On with the show:
Bernadette Hunt:
Is the VP of Southland Federated Farmers and a strong advocate in the battle to have realistic regulations imposed on intensive winter grazing practices in Southland.
Jim Hopkins:
Is a rural raconteur who reckons "an apple a day, pays the way" when it comes to letting Hawkes Bay pickers, as opposed to Lion King thespians, into the country.
Marc Rivers:
Fonterra's CFO updates a good first six months of trading for the dairy co-op and a pleasing GDT auction overnight, even though it dropped by 3.8 per cent.
David Parker:
Is he a freshwater zealot or a visionary? We question the Minister for the Environment about the deferral, until May 2022, of the implementation of intensive winter grazing regulations in Southland.
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA weather guy on the big dry and the America's Cup forecast.
