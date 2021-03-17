Website of the Year

The Country

The Country - Winter grazing edition

Quick Read

The Country

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Minister for the Environment David Parker to talk about the decision to defer intensive winter grazing regulations for a year.

On with the show:

Bernadette Hunt:

Is the VP of Southland Federated Farmers and a strong advocate in the battle to have realistic regulations imposed on intensive winter grazing practices in Southland.

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who reckons "an apple a day, pays the way" when it comes to letting Hawkes Bay pickers, as opposed to Lion King thespians, into the country.

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's CFO updates a good first six months of trading for the dairy co-op and a pleasing GDT auction overnight, even though it dropped by 3.8 per cent.

David Parker:

Is he a freshwater zealot or a visionary? We question the Minister for the Environment about the deferral, until May 2022, of the implementation of intensive winter grazing regulations in Southland.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy on the big dry and the America's Cup forecast.

Listen below:

