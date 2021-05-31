The Country - Weather edition

Website of the Year

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to David Clark, Megan Hands, Phil Duncan, Craig Hickman and Duncan Humm about the flooding in Canterbury.

On with the show:

David Clark:

The President of Mid Canterbury Federated Farmers updated the latest on the 1-in-100 years floods hammering Canterbury. Plus, we hear a tale of heroism from the Feds.

Megan Hands:

The Canterbury Regional Councillor updated the numbers on the flooding.

Phil Duncan:

We asked Monday's resident weather expert when it was going to stop raining in Canterbury after months of asking when it was going to start.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's first panel featured a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. We dissected yesterday's Q&A Climate Change panel and this statement from National Iwi Chairs Forum's Mike Smith - "there is no scientific solution to selfishness and greed...12,000 farmers expect to have special treatment in a country of five million people".

Craig Hickman and Duncan Humm:

Our second panel featured two rural social media influencers - "Dairy Man" and the founder of the NZ Farming Facebook Page.

