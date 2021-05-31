The Country - Weather edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to David Clark, Megan Hands, Phil Duncan, Craig Hickman and Duncan Humm about the flooding in Canterbury.

On with the show:

David Clark:

The President of Mid Canterbury Federated Farmers updated the latest on the 1-in-100 years floods hammering Canterbury. Plus, we hear a tale of heroism from the Feds.

Megan Hands:

The Canterbury Regional Councillor updated the numbers on the flooding.

Phil Duncan:

We asked Monday's resident weather expert when it was going to stop raining in Canterbury after months of asking when it was going to start.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's first panel featured a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. We dissected yesterday's Q&A Climate Change panel and this statement from National Iwi Chairs Forum's Mike Smith - "there is no scientific solution to selfishness and greed...12,000 farmers expect to have special treatment in a country of five million people".

Craig Hickman and Duncan Humm:

Our second panel featured two rural social media influencers - "Dairy Man" and the founder of the NZ Farming Facebook Page.

