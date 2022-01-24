The Country - Walking edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay returned from annual leave and tried to regale the nation with travel stories about walking the Routeburn Track - but had his thunder stolen by Covid cancellation notices.

On with the show:

Peter Nation:

We look at the ongoing impact on the events industry and crystal-ball gaze with the chief executive of Fieldays.

Jessie Chan:

Is a Mid-Canterbury farming leader (and RuralCo Chair) who was recognised in the New Year Honours List as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to dairy and agriculture.

Steve Maharey:

We ask a former Labour Cabinet Minister how he thinks the government is handling Covid and how he expects the pandemic to playout for the New Zealand primary sector.

Tom Walsh:

We lighten things up a little by yarning with the Olympic shot put bronze medallist and one of the stars of Saturday's T20 Black Clash. We know he loves his cricket and rugby, but does he love farming?

