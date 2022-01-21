The Country - Punches edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum found out how the primary sector is rolling with the punches in the face of changing Covid regulations, dry conditions, labour shortages and ... an effluent mishap.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers takes a break from standing waist-deep in effluent to give an update on some "weird" weather conditions in the Manawatū and Feds' ongoing battle with the Government over labour shortages.

Lynda Coppersmith:

The chief executive of New Zealand Young Farmers says the competition continues to "roll with the punches" under ever-changing Covid conditions. She also gives us an update on how things are shaping up so far.

Tim Myers and Kevin "Smiley" Barrett:

Norwood brand ambassador Smiley Barrett talks about the Taranaki ranch and having son Jordie in the Black Clash, while chief executive Tim Myers updates the farm machinery and tractor scene, saying there are still some positives on the cards for 2022.

Jason Walls:

Newstalk ZB's chief political reporter wraps a relatively quiet week in politics.

Matt Heath:

The co-host of Hauraki's Matt & Jerry Show has his ACC hat on and is en route to Bay Oval for the fourth rugby v cricket T20 Black Clash at 6:30pm tomorrow night.

Listen below: