The Country - Velvet edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Peter Allan for a review of last night's National Deer Velvet Competition in Invercargill.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

In her final appearance for the on The Country for the year, the PM ponders the good, the bad and the ugly of 2020.

Jeff Grant:

The man formerly charged with overseeing New Zealand's red meat interests in the UK in relation to Brexit comments on potential outcomes as Britain and the European Union go down to the wire to secure a trade agreement ahead of the December 31 deadline.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says when it comes to work happiness and increased productivity, money is not the main driver, as it can't buy love, doesn't buy happiness and is linked only weakly to job satisfaction. And do increased wages drive "off-shoring"?



Peter Allan:

We review last night's National Deer Velvet Competition in Invercargill and look at the state of the deer farming industry with a leading Southland farmer.

