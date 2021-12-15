The Country - Trees edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Gisborne District Councillor Kerry Worsnop about sheep and beef properties going to forestry in her neck of the woods.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade takes credit for forecast primary sector exports to surge to $50.8 billion (up 6 per cent in the past 12 months) but will he take responsibility for carbon farming decimating East Coast farming communities?

Kerry Worsnop:

A Gisborne District Councillor and East Coast farmer responds to the Minister on behalf of her region, as more sheep and beef farms are converted to forestry/carbon farming.

Cole Groves:

We take a look at the findings from the Social Impact Report on freshwater reforms commissioned by the Mid Canterbury Rural Support Trust. Unsurprisingly, the research suggests increasingly adverse impacts on farmers and their families.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive comments on the bank's fourth and final Rural Confidence Survey for 2021. And despite the unchanged overall reading, there were significant shifts in farmer sentiment within the key sector groups, with dairy farmers now significantly more positive about the agri-economy and dry stock farmers and horticulturalists significantly more pessimistic.

Winston Peters:

We ask the NZ First leader about carbon farming, Three Waters, Christopher Luxon and what the world will look like in 12 months.

