The Country - Three Waters edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to National's agricultural spokeswoman Barbara Kuriger about the Government forcing through the Three Waters reform.
On with the show:
Jacinda Ardern:
The Prime Minister comments on the prospects of a hard border between the North and South Islands, mandating the jab for beneficiaries, and whether the government is going to give ground on Three Waters reforms.
Tom Young:
Affco's national livestock manager launches our joint Movember fundraising effort by mandating the mo, plus we look at some really good prospects for red meat - Covid and shipping permitting.
Barbara Kuriger:
National's agricultural spokeswoman agrees that the government is doubling down by mandating Three Waters reforms for local councils. Plus, we ask if Groundswell is tone-deaf around the timing of the "Mother of all Protests"?
Todd Clark:
Our US farming correspondent comments on a plunging American dairy herd, surging feed and fertiliser prices, and a $5 billion battery plant for his home state of Kentucky.
Listen below: