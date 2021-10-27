The Country - Three Waters edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to National's agricultural spokeswoman Barbara Kuriger about the Government forcing through the Three Waters reform.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister comments on the prospects of a hard border between the North and South Islands, mandating the jab for beneficiaries, and whether the government is going to give ground on Three Waters reforms.

Tom Young:

Affco's national livestock manager launches our joint Movember fundraising effort by mandating the mo, plus we look at some really good prospects for red meat - Covid and shipping permitting.

Barbara Kuriger:

National's agricultural spokeswoman agrees that the government is doubling down by mandating Three Waters reforms for local councils. Plus, we ask if Groundswell is tone-deaf around the timing of the "Mother of all Protests"?

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent comments on a plunging American dairy herd, surging feed and fertiliser prices, and a $5 billion battery plant for his home state of Kentucky.

Listen below: