The Country - The Beatles edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated the release of Peter Jackson's documentary "The Beatles: Get Back".

David Seymour:

We ask the high-flying Act Party leader if he is effectively the Leader of the Opposition while the National leadership is in limbo? He also says clarity is needed on traffic light levels and questions whether the vaccine programme is ready for new variants.

Will Halliday:

With an unnamed upper North Island farming couple having already contracted Covid and successfully isolated at home for 14 days, we ask Beef + Lamb NZ's senior adviser on biosecurity and animal welfare what farmers should do to prepare for what will be inevitable for some? The answer is - have a Covid plan in place and get fully vaccinated.

Bruce Cameron and Graeme Smith:

Today's Bay of Plenty-based Movember panel talks itchy lips, Covid industry protocols and whether the MP for Tauranga has a shot at National's top job.

Tom Young:

Affco's national livestock manager comments on record red meat prices and the challenges facing the industry around Covid and labour.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert tells us what's in store for the week.

Remember you can support The Country's Movember effort here.

