The Country - Technical edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum and Tess the Apprentice successfully navigated technical difficulties as the show went off the air.

Today's show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's weather expert says it's going to be a mild week – despite the dismal conditions in the South.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive takes a look at the bank's latest Rural Confidence Survey which shows an even split of farmers expecting the agricultural economy performance to improve and those expecting it to worsen.

Julia Jones:

The Eureka-based Head of Insight for NZX talks about rural charity Meat the Need and explains that when it comes to agriculture - "regenerative" is not a dirty word.

Andrew Burtt:

Beef + Lamb New Zealand's chief economist comments on the new season outlook, which showed global demand for sheepmeat and beef was positive for the 2021-22 season.

Steve Wynn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawke's Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky, one of whom was resting up after an on-farm accident.

