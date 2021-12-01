The Country - Sheep edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Scotty Bamford, the co-founder of My Kiwi Sheep, an online platform where people can adopt a Merino.

On with the show:

Ben O'Carroll:

Run BOC, Run! And he did. Yesterday the North Canterbury sheep scanner covered 112.5km in just over 13 hours to raise in excess of $22,000 for Movember.

Winston Peters:

We ask the NZ First leader if Christopher Luxon is a "reset" or a "Back to the John Key Future" leader of the National Party? We also look at the "Mickey Mouse" traffic light system and the threat the Omicron variant poses to the world.

Scotty Bamford:

We catch up with an entrepreneurial fifth-generation North Canterbury farmer who wants people to adopt a Merino through his online platform "My Kiwi Sheep".

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank's Ag Analyst comments on the bank's latest Q4 Beef Quarterly report - US Beef Contraction Driving Global Tightness. It's good news for Kiwi farmers with the prospects of strong demand supporting upward pressure on prices.



Craig Wiggins:

The 2021 Rural Communicator of the Year encourages us to "lean on a gate, and talk to a mate".

Listen below: