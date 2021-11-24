The Country - Run edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Ben O'Carroll, a North Canterbury sheep scanner who is running 111km in one day for men's mental health.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM denies she's only met with farmer groups three times in 2021 but says protest group Groundswell is not on her "to do" list. She also denies that she's a "media control freak" and confirms New Zealand would never impose an Austrian-like national vaccine mandate.

Ben O'Carroll:

Is a North Canterbury sheep scanner who is running 111km, in one day, from the Cheviot Trust Hotel to The Carlton Hotel in Christchurch for Movember, raising money for men's mental health.

Te Radar:

The voice behind the FMG Young Farmer Contest updates progress ahead of the 2022 competition. We lament the Covid cancellation of yet more rural events and Radar shares his lockdown beard-growing experience.

Remember you can support The Country's Movember effort here.

