The Country - Roadmap edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay suggested the Government's Covid-19 roadmap might actually be a road to nowhere.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

We ask Act's leader if we're on a road to nowhere or does the government have a road map to get us out of Covid lockdown? We also agree that Andrew "Cuddles" Coster needed to go harder on Bishop Brian!

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer is also an award-winning environmentalist. She's outraged (alongside The Country's host) about a children's book - Wildlife of Aotearoa - that she reckons throws farmers and farming under the bus. Plus, she says farmer industry groups need to be courageous, not subservient.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays comments on the challenges facing the events industry and says what he's looking for from the government is some certainty around a time frame for getting out of Covid lockdown.

Glynn Meads:

We talk to Pinecone, son of Pinetree, about farming, footy, Sam Cane and whether pine trees are coming to the King Country.

Hunter McGregor:

It's the Golden Week holidays (Oct 1-7) in China but are the Chinese free to travel? We also look at the economic fallout from the collapse of Evergrande - China's largest property development company.

