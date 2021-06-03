The Country - Record edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird where were the record beef prices for New Zealand?

On with the show:

Jim Hopkins:

"Water, water, everywhere". But a reliable transport infrastructure and practical carbon emissions plan is nowhere to be seen! So says a fired-up rural raconteur!

Andrew Hoggard and Chris Allen:

We updated the Canterbury flooding with a local hero and also heard from the President of Federated Farmers.

Judith Collins:

We caught up with National's leader and asked her who would actually wanted her job? Plus, we got her take on the ScoMo/Jacinda/China three-way relationship.

Angus Gidley-Baird:

Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst, and co-author of the bank's Q2 Beef Quarterly Report, says global and local factors are driving record beef prices around the world - but we asked why we're not seeing them here in New Zealand?

Steve Wilkinson:

Lower North Island PGG Wrightson Livestock Manager updated the market for June.

Listen below: