The Country - Record edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird where were the record beef prices for New Zealand?
On with the show:
Jim Hopkins:
"Water, water, everywhere". But a reliable transport infrastructure and practical carbon emissions plan is nowhere to be seen! So says a fired-up rural raconteur!
Andrew Hoggard and Chris Allen:
We updated the Canterbury flooding with a local hero and also heard from the President of Federated Farmers.
Judith Collins:
We caught up with National's leader and asked her who would actually wanted her job? Plus, we got her take on the ScoMo/Jacinda/China three-way relationship.
Angus Gidley-Baird:
Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst, and co-author of the bank's Q2 Beef Quarterly Report, says global and local factors are driving record beef prices around the world - but we asked why we're not seeing them here in New Zealand?
Steve Wilkinson:
Lower North Island PGG Wrightson Livestock Manager updated the market for June.
Listen below: