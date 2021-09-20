The Country - Rabobank Farm Tracks edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum launched the Rabobank Farm Tracks competition. Nominate your favourite tune and you could win a share of $5000!

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert told us what's in store for this week, and aired his views on people who break lockdown rules.

Andy Law:

This Taihape farmer has been fighting a David v Goliath battle against the Government for years - over the confiscation of Taihape College's farm.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays talked about the perils of trying to run events during a global pandemic.

Mark Barrowcliffe:

The president of the Shearing Contractors Association took a look at how Covid-19 was affecting travel, shearers overseas, training and competing for the industry.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky, who share their thoughts around this afternoon's Covid-19 announcement, among other things.

Listen below: