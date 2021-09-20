The Country - Rabobank Farm Tracks edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum launched the Rabobank Farm Tracks competition. Nominate your favourite tune and you could win a share of $5000!
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
Monday's resident weather expert told us what's in store for this week, and aired his views on people who break lockdown rules.
Andy Law:
This Taihape farmer has been fighting a David v Goliath battle against the Government for years - over the confiscation of Taihape College's farm.
Peter Nation:
The chief executive of Fieldays talked about the perils of trying to run events during a global pandemic.
Mark Barrowcliffe:
The president of the Shearing Contractors Association took a look at how Covid-19 was affecting travel, shearers overseas, training and competing for the industry.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky, who share their thoughts around this afternoon's Covid-19 announcement, among other things.
Listen below: