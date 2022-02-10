The Country - Protest edition

Police officers organising themselves on Parliament Forecourt during the anti-mandate protest occupation in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police officers organising themselves on Parliament Forecourt during the anti-mandate protest occupation in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked National leader Christopher Luxon for his opinion on the anti-mandate convoy protesters camped at Parliament.

On with the show:

Karen Williams:

The vice president of Federated Farmers comments on the Government's new scheme to keep critical workers going through the Covid outbreak, farmers avoiding Covid isolation, a backtrack from Ballance in the price of nitrogen fertiliser and how the rain is bad news for arable farmers.

Christopher Luxon:

National's leader has his say on the anti-mandate protest getting out of control, why he's now attacking the Government on inflation rather than the Covid response and will there be a backdown on Three Waters?

Listen to Christopher Luxon's interview below:

Dr Doug Edmeades:

A leading New Zealand soil scientist previews his just-released book, Turning The Sods - A Collection of Columns and talks about why bemoans the lack of science in farming.

Callum Stewart:

We're nearing the end of the ram selling season and PGG Wrightson's national genetics manager looks at what's hot and what's not for sheep breeders.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about WA shearers heading home to New Zealand, why crickets are now on the menu and why the cricketers got rid of Justin Langer.

Listen below: