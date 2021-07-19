The Country - Poem edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with East Coast farmer Graeme Williams, who had written a poem to the Prime Minister called The Golden Goose.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture (and good West Coaster) commented on the Buller flooding and said the government will not turn a deaf ear to the Groundswell protests.

Jamie Cleine:

The Buller District Mayor and local farmer updated the horrific flooding in Westport and around the Buller catchment.

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer said farmers needed plenty of resilience in the face of flooding and a flood of regulatory demands from government.

Graeme Williams:

The East Coast farmer (of sorts) and bush poet had put pen to paper in a plea to Jacinda Ardern to look out for farmers.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert commented on some rather extreme weather of late and what we can look forward to in the coming week.

