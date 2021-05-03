The Country - Pink edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay played some boot tunes to celebrate Skellerup Pink Bands, as the iconic gumboot has been altered in support of breast cancer.

On with the show:

Nadia Lim:

Is a celebrity chef, founder of My Food Bag, a social media influencer and a Wakatipu Basin farmer. She's had enough of dire wool prices so she's doing something about it and speaking out about one of nature's most sustainable, durable and biodegradable materials.

Hayley Gourley:

Skellerup's Agri-Divisional Manager joined us to launch Pink Band gumboots for breast cancer. She also commented on the state of the primary sector.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert had no rain on the horizon.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader joined us to solve the problems of the world - including NZ/China relations, the Greens and the gangs, the Cook Islands travel bubble and a government seemingly out of touch with the primary sector.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

