The Country - Pines edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked NZ Forest Association's Don Carson to explain why we need 380,000ha of pine trees.

Nigel Woodhead:

We caught up with the 2017 Young Farmer of the Year at the 2021 FMG Young Farmer Grand Final where it's day two of three - the practical day.

Andrew Morrison:

The chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ urged farmers to vote in the referendum, explained the new GHG calculator and distanced himself from the Pākehā farmer comments.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association talked storms, horticulture and why we needed 380,000ha of pine trees.

Remember - you can support the Southland Charity Hospital by bidding on the Luxury Rail Trail and Affco prize pack here.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the week in politics.

