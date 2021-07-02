The Country - Pines edition

Voyager 2021 media awards
Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked NZ Forest Association's Don Carson to explain why we need 380,000ha of pine trees.

On with the show:

Nigel Woodhead:

We caught up with the 2017 Young Farmer of the Year at the 2021 FMG Young Farmer Grand Final where it's day two of three - the practical day.

Andrew Morrison:

The chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ urged farmers to vote in the referendum, explained the new GHG calculator and distanced himself from the Pākehā farmer comments.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association talked storms, horticulture and why we needed 380,000ha of pine trees.

Remember - you can support the Southland Charity Hospital by bidding on the Luxury Rail Trail and Affco prize pack here.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the week in politics.

