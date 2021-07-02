The Country - Pines edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked NZ Forest Association's Don Carson to explain why we need 380,000ha of pine trees.
On with the show:
Nigel Woodhead:
We caught up with the 2017 Young Farmer of the Year at the 2021 FMG Young Farmer Grand Final where it's day two of three - the practical day.
Andrew Morrison:
The chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ urged farmers to vote in the referendum, explained the new GHG calculator and distanced himself from the Pākehā farmer comments.
Don Carson:
The PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association talked storms, horticulture and why we needed 380,000ha of pine trees.
Remember - you can support the Southland Charity Hospital by bidding on the Luxury Rail Trail and Affco prize pack here.
Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:
Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders the week in politics.
