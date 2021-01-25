The Country - Petition edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Southland farmer Laurie Paterson, who has petitioned the government to review and amend the National Policy Statement for Freshwater.

On with the show:

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and environmentalist who reckons "objects in the rear vision mirror are closer than they appear", as she ponders what's in store for 2021.

Pita Alexander:

Is a Christchurch accountant of 50 years standing, a globe-trotting raconteur and a very wise man. Today we look at his latest crystal ball gazing offering; What does the future hold for New Zealand and its people?

Tom Young:

We ask Affco's national livestock manager to explain the pricing differential between Australian and New Zealan meat prices, plus we announce the winners of the five x $200 Affco meat packs and The Country cooler bags.

Laurie Paterson:

Is a Southland farmer who's leading the charge in petitioning the government to review and amend the National Policy Statement for Freshwater.

Listen below: