The Country - Laptop edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Central Otago farmer Matt Chisholm about losing his laptop - after leaving it on the roof of his car and going for a drive.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader comments on the Covid community case scare and finding love plus he asks "where's Jacinda"?

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on a couple of hot days heading New Zealand's way.

Julia Jones:

The head of Analytics at NZX explains the logic and science of forecasting commodity process and explains why dairy is currently doing better than red meat.

Dr Jason (Jake) Smith:

Kaipara's mayor urges Northlanders to follow Ministry of Health Covid guidelines as anxiety levels rise in the Near North.

Matt Chisholm:

Is a television personality, mental health advocate and Central Otago farmer who regales us with a tale of lost laptops and swimming with eels in the Republic Whangamomona.

