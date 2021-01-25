The Country - Laptop edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Central Otago farmer Matt Chisholm about losing his laptop - after leaving it on the roof of his car and going for a drive.
On with the show:
David Seymour:
The Act Party leader comments on the Covid community case scare and finding love plus he asks "where's Jacinda"?
Phil Duncan:
Monday's resident weather expert on a couple of hot days heading New Zealand's way.
Julia Jones:
The head of Analytics at NZX explains the logic and science of forecasting commodity process and explains why dairy is currently doing better than red meat.
Dr Jason (Jake) Smith:
Kaipara's mayor urges Northlanders to follow Ministry of Health Covid guidelines as anxiety levels rise in the Near North.
Matt Chisholm:
Is a television personality, mental health advocate and Central Otago farmer who regales us with a tale of lost laptops and swimming with eels in the Republic Whangamomona.
Listen below: