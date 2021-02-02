The Country - 'Organuary' edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Dr Jacqueline Rowarth about how eating hearts, livers, kidneys and brains can help save the planet.

Damien O'Connor:

We ask the Minister of Agriculture and Trade whether he's been handing out any free diplomacy lessons to the Aussies of late, plus we look at the UK wanting to join the CPTPP, and the fallout for farmers from the Climate Change Commission report.

Gemma McCaw:

She is one half of New Zealand's sporting Royal Family and she's the keynote speaker, on the fields of health and wellness, at the upcoming Dairy Women's Network conferences in Taupō, Ashburton and Queenstown.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

We explain what Organuary is, and how eating organs - the likes of hearts, livers, kidneys and brains - can help save the planet. Plus, Rowarth explains why fewer stock units on New Zealand farms in 2021 emit more GHGs than more animals did back in 1990.

Hunter McGregor:

We ask our China correspondent what the second-largest emitter in the world is doing to combat climate change? Plus, we look at a Covid case in Shanghai, travel restrictions around Chinese New Year, the challenges of distributing frozen goods and what the FTA upgrades mean for Kiwi businesses.

