Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

The Country - Open letter edition

Quick Read
The Country

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay discussed his recent open letter to Jacinda Ardern with David Seymour and Cameron Bagrie.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The ACT Party leader commented on whether Jacinda Ardern was really an "Accidental PM". Plus, he challenged the government on its raft of regulatory reforms.

Kate Scott:

We caught up a 2018 Nuffield Scholar and a Central Otago-based Resource Management Planner who encouraged all folk with a rural bent to apply for the 2022 intake.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China correspondent is a Kiwi selling venison in Shanghai. Today we talked about flooding of biblical proportions in Zhengzhou, typhoons, Covid, and New Zealand Venison BBQ Day.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist asked people to "join their local councils in the front row of the forward pack to take on the government".

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist commented on Jamie Mackay's opinion piece on the Prime Minister and pondered whether primary sector export commodity prices were teetering on a high.

Listen below:

Subscribe to The Country edm