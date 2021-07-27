The Country - Open letter edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay discussed his recent open letter to Jacinda Ardern with David Seymour and Cameron Bagrie.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The ACT Party leader commented on whether Jacinda Ardern was really an "Accidental PM". Plus, he challenged the government on its raft of regulatory reforms.

Kate Scott:

We caught up a 2018 Nuffield Scholar and a Central Otago-based Resource Management Planner who encouraged all folk with a rural bent to apply for the 2022 intake.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China correspondent is a Kiwi selling venison in Shanghai. Today we talked about flooding of biblical proportions in Zhengzhou, typhoons, Covid, and New Zealand Venison BBQ Day.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist asked people to "join their local councils in the front row of the forward pack to take on the government".

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist commented on Jamie Mackay's opinion piece on the Prime Minister and pondered whether primary sector export commodity prices were teetering on a high.

Listen below: