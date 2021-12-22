The Country - Nine-hour, five-stand edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Neil Fagan for an update on the to-date unclaimed nine-hour, five-stand strong wool lambs record attempt taking place today.

On with the show:

Neil Fagan:

We update the lunchtime tally as the Neil Fagan Shearing Gang crew of Delwyn Jones, Llion Jones, Jack Fagan, Reuben Alabaster and Kelly Brill target the (to-date) unclaimed nine-hour, five-stand strong wool lambs record. The shearing takes place at Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation's Te Pa Station.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on the overnight GDT auction (down 1.5 per cent, WMP -3.3 per cent to $3867), the first drop since August 3, and an interesting year at the office.

Cameron Bagrie:

We ask an independent economist if we've finished the year in a fiscal shape than we started it? And did he fall into the lake on the Dunstan Trail?

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent presents his awards to New Zealand companies doing the business in China.

Dr Doug Edmeades:

Is a Hamilton-based soil scientist who is about to release his latest book - Turning the Sods - a collection of his columns from 2014-2020.

Karen Williams:

The vice president of Federated Farmers wraps the farming year, in her Christmas jumper, from her Wairarapa cropping farm.

Listen below: