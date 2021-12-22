The Country - Nine-hour, five-stand edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Neil Fagan for an update on the to-date unclaimed nine-hour, five-stand strong wool lambs record attempt taking place today.
On with the show:
Neil Fagan:
We update the lunchtime tally as the Neil Fagan Shearing Gang crew of Delwyn Jones, Llion Jones, Jack Fagan, Reuben Alabaster and Kelly Brill target the (to-date) unclaimed nine-hour, five-stand strong wool lambs record. The shearing takes place at Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation's Te Pa Station.
Miles Hurrell:
Fonterra's chief executive comments on the overnight GDT auction (down 1.5 per cent, WMP -3.3 per cent to $3867), the first drop since August 3, and an interesting year at the office.
Cameron Bagrie:
We ask an independent economist if we've finished the year in a fiscal shape than we started it? And did he fall into the lake on the Dunstan Trail?
Hunter McGregor:
Our Shanghai-based correspondent presents his awards to New Zealand companies doing the business in China.
Dr Doug Edmeades:
Is a Hamilton-based soil scientist who is about to release his latest book - Turning the Sods - a collection of his columns from 2014-2020.
Karen Williams:
The vice president of Federated Farmers wraps the farming year, in her Christmas jumper, from her Wairarapa cropping farm.
Listen below: