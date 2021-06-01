The Country - Moving Day edition

Today on The Country, it was all very dairy, as Jamie Mackay celebrated World Milk Day and Moving Day.

On with the show:

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of Dairy NZ said the climate plan must set farmers up to succeed as the Independent Climate Change Commission delivered its final advice to the Government. We also congratulated him on his performance on Q&A's Climate Change panel.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist talked about the recent Q+A Climate Change panel and also suggested that people should be FC (factually correct) rather than PC (politically correct).

Thomas Macdonald:

The GM of Milk Supply for the Spring Sheep Milk Company commented on a burgeoning industry, with up to another 8,000 sheep expected to be added to the nation's existing milking flock of 17,000 for the next season.

Philip Ropiha:

We announced the winner of the MS 400 20" chainsaw for Stihl Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week.

