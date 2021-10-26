The Country - Motocross edition

On The Country today, Rowena Duncum caught up with three-time women's world motocross championship winner Courtney Duncan.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

We ask our weather expert if there's another cold snap on the way - or is it just Dunedin?

Gerard Rushton:

In the hope of helping others, the Mid Canterbury rugby chair shares the story of his daughter Courtenay, who passed away due to meningitis at just 16 years of age in 2014.

He has also launched a petition calling for free vaccines for young people here.

Jamie Mackay and Jon Pemberton:

We find the host of The Country with the Southland dairy farmer who founded Ag Proud. They're both in Edendale supporting the IHC calf and rural scheme.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel looks at Fonterra's rise in the milk forecast and discuss whether next month's Groundswell protest should still go ahead.

Courtney Duncan:

We track down the three-time Women's World MX champ in Italy to find out how it feels, has it sunk in yet, and has she got a spot in MIQ? (Spoiler alert – no).

Listen below: