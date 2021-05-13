The Country - Mice edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to Australian correspondent Chris Russell about a plague of mice terrorising farmers in New South Wales.

On with the show:

Tim Myers:

We saluted the efforts of the chief executive of Norwood, after his charity golf day at Wairakei raised $100k for rural mental health charity, Farmstrong.

Jeff Grant:

A man who has worn many hats in the governance of the primary sector will tomorrow be awarded the Bledisloe Medal for services to the industry, as Lincoln University celebrates its first graduation in the Christchurch Town Hall since the earthquakes of 2010/11.

Karen Williams:

Is a Wairarapa farmer and Vice President of Federated Farmers. Today we talked life on the farm, Moving Day and health and safety.

James Shaw:

Earlier this morning we chatted to the Green Party co-leader and Minister for Climate Change about EVs and virtue signalling.

Pete Barnes:

This month's PGG Wrightson Livestock report took us to drought-ravaged Marlborough where sheep play a pivotal role in the wine industry.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent yarned about a mouse plague of biblical proportions, a farmer-friendly Budget and a transtasman stoush over the word Mānuka honey.

Listen below: