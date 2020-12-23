The Country - Merry Christmas edition

It's the final show of the year for The Country. Jamie Mackay, Rowena Duncum and Sam "Lashes" Casey will be back on Monday 18, 2021. Until then, The Country wishes you a safe and happy festive season. See you next year!
On with the show:
Tim Myers:
The chief executive of our naming sponsor Norwood joins us to co-host our final show for 2020.
Todd Charteris:
Rabobank's chief executive reflects on his 2020 highlights and the goals/aspirations for the world's leading food and agribusiness bank in 2021.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondents wraps 2020 in partial lockdown from Sydney.
John McOviney:
Steelfort's chief executive takes his look back at a very challenging year in business.
Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:
Today's panel, featuring a broken-down former West Coast cow cocky and a Mid Canterbury cowboy, wraps 2020.
